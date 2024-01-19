“We were the first kids to have a following” – Tye Ruotolo reminisces about making YouTube videos in early days in BJJ

Kids these days all want to become Youtubers. Can’t blame them. The money Youtubers make nowadays is unimaginable, with many as young as 9 years old raking in income in the millions of dollars.

But reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, and his twin brother, the ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo, says they were making Youtube videos as kids long before it was cool.

Of course, the twin phenoms are today two of the most accomplished competitors in BJJ, and now compete in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Speaking on a guest appearance on ‘The Fighter and The Kid’ with Brendan Schaub, Ruotolo talked about he and his brother’s early days as Youtubers.

The 20-year-old phenom said:

“Back then, Kade and I were some, maybe like the only kids, making YouTube videos, you know, like highlight ones. My mom was putting them together, clipping them together, and then those are starting to actually get some views. And we I feel like we were like the first kids to kind of start you know having some sort of following.”

Even though they never became the massive Youtube stars that they could have been, it’s safe to say they were destined for far greater things.

Tye Ruotolo returns to face Australia’s Izaak Michell

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long to see Tye Ruotolo back in action, defending his ONE Championship gold.

Ruotolo is set to face Australia’s Izaak Michell at ONE 166: Qatar later this year. The ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship will be on the line.

ONE 166: Qatar takes place live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 166: Qatar via Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. For more information on how to watch from your location, check out ONE Championship’s official website.