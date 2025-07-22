"We don't focus on anyone" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says her gameplan for Johanna Persson was just like any other

The reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, of Brazil, says she treated preparing for challenger Johanna Persson the same way she did with all her previous foes — with her consistent and usual championship mentality.The 27-year-old defending champion successfully retained her gold against the Swedish brawler at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Brazilian mom-champ’s victory came through her trademark focus on executing her game plan rather than over-analyzing opponents.Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post, Rodrigues explained how she prepared for Persson.The 27-year-old said:&quot;It's like we knew how she fights. We knew she was going to come forward, like try to clinch. But sorry, it's not about us; we don't focus on anyone. It's about us, you know. It's not what they're going to do. It's what we're going to do.&quot;Rodrigues' self-focused approach has served her well throughout her reign as champion.ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video went down live from Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium last Saturday, July 12th. Fans in North America can catch a replay of the action on Amazon Prime Video.Is Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at her absolute best right now?After a dominant performance at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she feels at her absolute best as a fighter.She told Nick Atkin:&quot;Yes, I trained a lot for this. I trained really, really hard and now I feel so confident, I feel so good. And now my Muay Thai is, I feel so good. My hands, so good. Everything.&quot;Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.