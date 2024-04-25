"We go in there with purpose" - Teenage phenom Adrian Lee seeks to continue the Lee family's trail of MMA excellence

18-year-old lightweight upstart 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee will pick up a huge mantle when he steps into the Circle for the very first time this June.

The Singaporean-American superstar has some very big shoes to fill, as the younger brother of former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee, and two-division king Christian Lee, as well as the late Victoria Lee.

Needless to say, Adrian is MMA royalty.

However, he isn't just some big name making his pro debut. Lee says there's a unique style and method to his madness, that only the Lee family has been able to develop.

In a recent interview with local Hawaii station KHON2 News, Lee talked about the distinct Lee family fighting style.

'The Phenom' said:

"I describe my siblings and me as finishers, you know. We go in there with purpose, and we try to get it done as fast as possible."

Adrian is set to make his professional mixed martial arts debut against Australia's Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action unfold live and free on Friday, June 7, U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

Adrian Lee unfazed by debut on global stage: "I've been doing this for so many years now"

When fighters are faced with the brightest lights, that's when some stars usually fade. But not Adrian Lee.

The 18-year-old phenom has been cornering his esteemed older siblings for all their major fights in the world's largest martial arts organization since his sister Angela joined ONE in 2017.

Lee says he is used to the large platform and the millions of fans around the world watching.

'The Phenom' told KHON2 News:

"I don't really think it gets overwhelming because I've been doing this for so many years now. It just comes natural to me."