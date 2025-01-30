“We hope we made you proud” - Jordan Estupinan honored to represent Latin America after successful ONE Championship debut

22-year-old Colombian Muay Thai sensation 'Panda Kick' Jordan Estupinan made a successful ONE Championship debut last weekend when he took on fellow rising star Freddie Haggerty in a spirited flyweight contest.

Estupinan went to war with the Englishman and eked out a three-round unanimous decision at ONE 170. It was his first test in the world's largest martial arts organization and one that he passed with flying colors.

Speaking to veteran reporter Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview, Estupinan says he was proud to have represented Latin America on the global stage of martial arts competition.

'Panda Kick' said:

"Hi all to all our people back in Colombia, not only Colombia, but Latin America. We guys are out here representing you, and we hope we made you proud."

Also victorious on the stacked ONE 170 card was Jordan's twin brother Johan, who took home a unanimous decision victory of his own against Malaysian star Johan Ghazali.

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, January 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Jordan Estupinan has a message for Freddie Haggerty: "I'm proud of him, what a scrap"

It's safe to say that Jordan Estupinan thinks very highly of Freddie Haggerty, even after his impressive victory over the English fighter at ONE 170 last weekend.

He had nothing but nice words for his fallen opponent. 'Panda Kick' shared on Instagram:

"Tough day at the office for young Fred. I'm proud of him, what a scrap. He's so young in his career. Don't take it as a loss, take it as a learning curve. The next one will be better. We'll work on what went wrong. And I feel like one more round, I know you can't say it, but one more round and it would have been game over for the other guy. But congrats to the other opponent."

