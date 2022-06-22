"We just couldn't go to the gym" - Kai Kara-France recalls how he trained for Cody Garbrandt amidst New Zealand's strict lockdown

Kai Kara-France recently revealed the difficulties he and other Kiwi fighters faced while preparing for their fights in the UFC.

Kara-France, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski recently appeared for a press-conference ahead of their next scheduled match-up. Kara-France, a top flyweight contender, was asked how hard it was to train and prepare for his fights amidst lockdown in New Zealand. Here's what he said:

"Our gym was shut for like four months. Preparing for that Cody Grabrandt fight, I was training at my garage, training at my park, we just couldn't go to the gym. It was getting watched over by everyone. So, we had to kind of be creative, meet up teammates, secretly meet up and just train and do our job."

Watch Kai Kara-France talk about his training difficulties during lockdown:

Kara-France faced Garbrandt at UFC 269. Garbrandt, a former bantamweight champion, made a move down to the flyweight division and took on the New Zealander in his first fight.

However, the contest didn't go his way. 'Don't Blonk' earned a first-round knockout finish to hand Garbrandt yet another loss. Kara-France has since defeated Askar Askarov via decision in March.

Kai Kara-France is set to return against Brandon Moreno at UFC 277

Kai Kara-France is set to make a return to the octagon at UFC 277 as he takes on Brandon Moreno with the interim flyweight title on the line. The fight in July will be a rematch between the duo. They have previously clashed at UFC 245 with 'The Assassin Baby' claiming a decision win on that occasion.

Moreno is a former champion of the division. He is looking to get another shot at Deiveson Figueiredo. However, the champion might move up to the bantamweight division. Moreno will have the chance to capture the interim title in the 125 lbs division given he manages to earn yet another win against Kara-France.

Kara-France, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak at the moment. The 29-year-old currently sits at the No. 2 rank in the flyweight division of the UFC.

The interim title fight is set to go down in the co-main event of UFC 277. Julianna Pena is set to put her bantamweight title on the line in the main event as she takes on Amanda Nunes in a rematch.

