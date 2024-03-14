"We all knew it could happen" - Francis Ngannou addresses Anthony Joshua knockout loss, says he "didn't show up"

Francis Ngannou suffered a vicious second-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in his second career professional boxing match last Friday. 'The Predator' recently discussed the loss, blaming his lack of execution for the results.

Speaking on Instagram Live on Wednesday, the former UFC heavyweight champion stated:

"We all knew it could happen. I wasn’t seeing it happen like that, but I always knew it could happen. At least, I was always prepared for that. I remember being in the locker [room] trying to warm up, and bro, it wasn’t going. I was falling asleep. I’m sweating, but I’m falling asleep. But I assume that’s how some people I have fought, some people that I beat have felt before, but it was basically my first time to feel that. That’s why I kind of took a couple days out, I took some time for me. I obviously had to reflect on everything that’s happened through the fight."

Ngannou added:

"Heads up to Anthony Joshua, to his team, that executed their plan properly. Hats off to my team, too, because they did a great job. I think I was the one that just didn’t execute the plan properly and maybe didn’t feel completely present. I was the only one that didn’t show up, let’s say that. Everybody showed up and did what should have been done. No blame to anybody. All the blame is just about me. That’s the game." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Ngannou added that he would take some time away. However, he made it clear that he is not done with boxing or mixed martial arts. It is unclear when he will make his return to combat sports or which sport he will compete in first.

Francis Ngannou shares retirement timeline

Francis Ngannou shocked fans when he became the first reigning UFC champion to leave the promotion since B.J. Penn in 2004. While he has found success since his departure, he recently revealed that he doesn't plan to compete for much longer.

Speaking to Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo on their podcast, Pound 4 Pound, Ngannou was asked about his legacy. The former UFC heavyweight champion replied:

"When I retire from fighting, it's just the end of my combat sports career. I think I might retire around 40 [years old]. I'm thinking about 40 so in three, four years [from] now. That's where my mind is at. Then at 40, I still have maybe half of my life that I can do a lot of things."

Ngannou added:

"I might have to go back to school, learn something that I want to really do and then start a new career so I'm just cementing the floor, the place for the legacy. I'm not doing the legacy yet. It's still going to be built. The biggest tower. Very, very big tower."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments on his retirement from combat sports below (45:53):

Ngannou is less than six months away from his 38th birthday, meaning that his legendary combat sports career could be coming to an end sooner than later. It remains to be seen, however, if 'The Predator' will stick to the timeline that he has laid out for his retirement.