"We know Colby touched him" - Aljamain Sterling outlines Leon Edwards' path to victory against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Aljamain Sterling recently outlined Leon Edwards' path to victory in the Englishman's upcoming title-fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Usman and Edwards are set to engage in a rematch later this month. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' won their first fight in 2015. He has been absolutely dominant since and has taken on and beaten all comers in the welterweight division.

However, 'Funkmaster' believes that Colby Covington caused some problems for Usman with his striking. The bantamweight champion further added that 'Rocky' is a cleaner striker than 'Chaos'. Hence, he might use that to his advantage and potentially cause an upset against the reigning champion. While speaking on his YouTube channel, here's what 'Aljo' said about the fight:

"He's been so dominant. Now finishing guys, putitng them away, lapping up the division. It's a tough fight, I think Leon's in for a long night. But, I think he can give him some pushback and maybe he can land that shot. Because we know Colby touched him. And it's a fist fight. Anything can happen. Leon's a cleaner striker than Colby Covington." [sic]

However, Sterling noted that Covington also used the threat of takedown to effectively use his striking against Usman. He expects Edwards to stay away from Usman's wrestling and rely on his striking. Hence, that might play in the champion's favor as he would know what to expect. Here's what 'Funkmaster' added:

"He's not gonna be looking to mix in the wrestling. So, that can make things easier for Usman also. Because he just knows he's looking specifically for one thing."

Watch Aljamain Sterling talk about Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2:

Aljamain Sterling is set to return at UFC 280 as he takes on TJ Dillashaw

Fans should not forget that the bantamweight champion is set to be a part of a mega fight himself soon.

He is set to return at UFC 280 and put his title on the line against TJ Dillashaw in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw is a former champion of the division and is coming off a decision win against the dangerous Cory Sandhagen. The triumph marked his return from suspension.

The championship fight is set to co-headline the pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal