“We learn a lot from them” - Superbon grateful to be around greatness with Nong-O and mentors Buakaw and Saenchai

Thai superstar Superbon has already accomplished a lot in his martial arts journey. He, however, is thankful that even at this stage of his career he is still in the company of some of the game's greats like Nong-O Hama and mentors Buakaw and Saenchai.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion talked about it in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, highlighting how it has been a privilege to still be learning from the fighters that paved the way for those like him.

Superbon said:

"If you surround yourself with [inaudible] people, you're going to be the same. So, for me, like, they are all good, and we learn a lot from them."

Superbon was mentored by Buakaw while Nong-O learned from Saenchai. He and Nong-O have accomplished so much in their careers, including now in ONE Championship, where they are among the foremost fighters in the Muay Thai lane.

Superbon says rivalry with Tawanchai is only beginning

Superbon has developed a rivalry with fellow Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the last three years but is still figuring out how to finally beat him.

The two champion fighters have met twice already in ONE Championship for the featherweight Muay Thai world title that Tawanchai holds. On both occasions, Superbon fell on the wrong side by decision.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post earlier this year, Superbon shared how he views his rivalry with the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout, including how despite two unsuccessful attempts at the featherweight Muay Thai belt, he remains undeterred.

He said:

"Yes, I’m going to fight him until I win."

The two first met in December 2023, with Tawanchai winning by majority decision. Then they had a rematch last January at ONE 170 that saw Tawanchai score an impressive second-round TKO victory.

Superbon is looking to dethrone Tawanchai to realize his goal of becoming a two-sport champion as he holds the featherweight kickboxing world title.

