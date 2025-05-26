“We lived a typical life” - Thai rising star Jaosuayai recalls his humble beginnings before earning six-figure contract with ONE 

On June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32, Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi will finally get his shot on the global stage. After racking up four straight wins (three knockouts) on the ONE Friday Fights circuit, the 23-year-old enters the big leagues with a six-figure contract and a growing reputation as one of Thailand’s most promising new weapons.
But long before the highlight reels, Jaosuayai was just another kid trying to find his way. Speaking with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview ahead of fight night, Jaosuayai opened up about his family background and said:
"I have four siblings, and I’m the third child. My father worked as a pile-driver contractor, and my mother was a housewife. I’m the only one in my family who became a Muay Thai fighter. We lived a typical life, financially."
"Where I've been ever since" - Jaosuayai recalls how his Muay Thai life started at Sor Dechapan
Jaosuayai's journey into Muay Thai started early. At just seven years old, he asked for a shot to train at Sor Dechapan Gym and never left. He recalled:
"I started Muay Thai when I was 7 years old. I asked Mr. Chet if I could train [at Sor Dechapan gym], and he allowed me to live at the gym, which is where I've been ever since. Most of my life has been spent in the gym; I haven't had much time at home."
After some formal training, he went straight into competition, beginning his life in combat sports.
Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi will go up against No. 5-ranked Nakrob Fairtex in a flyweight Muay Thai bout on ONE Fight Night 32, which takes place in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live on June 6 with an active Prime Video subscription.