"We are living the dream" - Denis Puric shares why being a professional fighter is 'the best job in the world'

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai veteran Denis Puric recently explained why professional fighting is the best job in the world.

'The Bosnian Menace' feels like he's got a lot to be thankful for after being given a second chance in life to turn things around.

Being a Bosnian immigrant in Canada certainly came with its challenges. Apart from the language barrier, it was difficult to fit in or find a place where he belonged.

And instead of following many in his circle into a life of crime, he found refuge in martial arts. To this day, Puric feels grateful about being able to a make a comfortable living from Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Bosnian Menace' explained:

"We are living the dream, man. If you have this job you need to be grateful you get to do what you love for a living and you get paid for what the hell you get to beat people up. Bro, I used to beat people up and get arrested and now I get paid now, bro. Like come on man, yeah, it's the best job in the world."

Denis Puric is indeed living the life right now. He reached the highest point of his career after fighting the best pound-for-pound striker in Muay Thai, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167 earlier this month.

Despite losing to Rodtang by decision, his gritty performance made him an immediate favourite. The fans hope to see Puric fight more frequently before formally retiring.

The replay for ONE 167 is still available to stream free in Canada and the United States with an active Prime Video subscription.

"Im glad I did" - Denis Puric got the push he needed to open his own martial arts gym in Canada

Denis Puric had a big family waiting for him when he returned to Canada after fighting in Thailand this month.

Puric's martial arts facility - The Soi Dogs MMA & Fitness - opened up for business in Hamilton, Ontario, only a few years ago and is still running smoothly.

All thanks to his girlfriend, who inspired him to open up a gym in the first place, Soi Dogs offers a whole array of programs for kids, youths, and adults from various levels, including fitness courses, MMA, and of course, kickboxing and Muay Thai.

"My girlfriend [made me want to do it initially]," he told ONE. "She said, 'Babe, it's time for you to open a damn gym! You can't be fighting forever.' She basically got me to do it, and I'm glad I did."

Check out a group photo of some of Denis Puric's most loyal members below: