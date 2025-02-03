Fresh off twin victories at ONE 170, Johan Estupinan and his twin brother Jordan Estupinan are ready to do battle once again. Last Friday, Jan. 24, the Colombian siblings put the striking world on notice with big wins against young rising stars Johan Ghazali and Freddie Haggerty.

Both Johan and Jordan are now undefeated in their professional careers and are certainly talents to watch out for in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Following their impressive performances, Johan Estupinan declared that while they are not targeting specific names, they are looking to get back in the ring very soon.

'Panda Kick' told LeapFrog Fight TV:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"We don’t want to say any names, whatever the company says, that’s what we’re going to do. We just train to fight, and that’s our job. Whatever the company wants to do with us, we’ll do it. We’ll fight anyone."

Trending

Johan Estupinan and twin brother Jordan aiming for glory

While they are still in the early stages of their respective careers, Johan Estupinan and his twin brother Jordan Estupinan have not been shy about revealing their goals in the promotion.

In the same interview, the 22-year-old bared his dream of bringing not just one, but two world titles to Colombia.

"We’re gonna keep trying until we get our chance to fight for a championship," he said. "But we are not only going to have one championship, I want one for my brother and one for myself."

It may be a long way to go for the Estupinan twins, but it appears that a window could be open for them to insert themselves in the division's top five.

Longtime ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmaungnon was stripped of the belt due to missing weight for his scheduled world title defense against Jacob Smith last November, which means the throne is vacant for the first time since its inception.

As such, it won't be surprising for Johan and Jordan to have their eyes peeled for the performance of fourth-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai this weekend.

The hard-hitting Thai is set to welcome former bantamweight king Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza, which could have implications on the divisional rankings.

Like everyone else, they can catch ONE Fight Night 28 live on U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7. The event will be aired live and for free for North American fans on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.