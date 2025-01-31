  • home icon
  • “I want one for my brother and one for myself” - Johan Estupinan says he and twin Jordan will soon become world champions

Modified Jan 31, 2025 08:23 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Johan Estupinan believes it's just a matter of time before he and his twin brother, Jordan Estupinan, are both ONE world champions.

Both fighters took a big step toward that goal at ONE 170 inside the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok. First up was Jordan Estupinan, who made his promotional debut that night against UK standout Freddie Haggerty.

Despite Haggerty's unwavering toughness, it was Estupinan who saw his hand raised, scoring a unanimous decision and moving his overall record to 8-0.

A couple of hours later, Johan Estupinan delivered another dominant showing on martial arts' biggest global stage, besting teen phenom Johan Ghazali and extending his own undefeated streak to 27-0, five of those wins coming under the ONE Championship banner.

While speaking with LeapFrog Fight TV, Johan Estupinan believes it's just a matter of time before he and his brother strap 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold around their waists.

"We’re gonna keep trying until we get our chance to fight for a championship," he said. "But we are not only going to have one championship, I want one for my brother and one for myself."
Johan Estupinan and his brother don't want to be compared to the Ruotolo's just yet

Of course, Jordan and Johan Estupinan wouldn't be ONE Championship's first pair of twin titleholders.

Currently, twin brothers Tye and Kade Ruotolo are carrying much of the gold in ONE's submission grappling division, holding both the ONE welterweight and lightweight world titles, respectively.

Asked about being compared to the Ruotolo brothers, Johan Estupinan said:

"They’re still better because they are champions. We are not. But we are going to be there soon."

Do you think the Estupinan brothers will one day become dueling ONE world champions?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

