"We'll fill that stadium right up" - Denis Puric says a ONE Championship event will be a massive hit in Toronto

ONE 167 was a defining moment in the career of Denis Puric as he finally checked a box on his bucket list.

The veteran contender has been wanting to prove himself at the highest level and has had no issues calling his shot in order to make this happen.

It finally went down at the Impact Arena earlier this month when he faced Rodtang in an exhilarating three-round kickboxing co-main event.

Whilst he may have lost the fight, Puric certainly gained a lot of respect and admiration from the fight after going toe-to-toe with 'The Iron Man'.

Trending

Another item on his list that he would like to complete before calling time on his career is getting to fight at home.

ONE Championship has got several stars on the roster that currently represent Canada and Puric hopes that the promotion may host a debut event in the near future:

"That's one thing I wanted to elaborate on man. Let's have a ONE Championship [card] in Toronto. Well bro, we'll fill that stadium right up, man. ONE Championship Toronto, that'll be great."

Watch the full podcast interview below:

Denis Puric stepped up to the plate at ONE 167

If there's anyone who may have some swaying power right now, it's Denis Puric after the way he conducted himself throughout the entirety of the ONE 167 fight week.

It was all class from 'The Bosnian Menace' who of course delivered inside the Circle also.

He made the fight with Rodtang happen through a relentless pursuit and whether he could do the same with a ONE Championship event in Canada, remains to be seen.

With two upcoming events in the United States later this year, perhaps there is a slot on the horizon to head further north.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 167 via the free event replay.