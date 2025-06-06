“We have a lot of hot blood” - Colombian striker Johan Estupinan says dancing calms his nerves before fights

It might seem counterintuitive, but Johan Estupinan’s upbeat rhythm before a fight is what gets him in knockout mode. It’s his way of staying loose before tightening the screws on whoever stands across from him.

There’s a certain energy the Colombian carries into fight week. He doesn’t get quiet or withdrawn. Instead, he moves. Literally. Dancing, smiling, moving through the hotel halls like fight night’s already won.

Speaking on the ONE Fight Night 32 media day interview, Estupinan addressed his sunny, carefree disposition going into fight day:

"Every day we are happy," he said. "We have a lot of hot blood, and we’re always happy when we’re gonna fight more."

Watch the full interview below:

"He will fall" - Johan Estupinan doesn’t see any outcome other than KO win over Japanese star Taiko Naito

That signature looseness vanishes once the bell rings.

Johan Estupinan’s game plan for ONE Fight Night 32 is about as subtle as a sledgehammer. He doesn’t want to “feel out” the fight or collect data early. He wants to get right to it.

And, if everything goes his way, his opponent Takiti Naito will end up on the canvas - one way or another, sooner or later. He said:

“All people know that I love to put on a show. I like to attack from the first round. I don’t like to study him in the first round. No, the first round, I’m going to knock him out. In the second round, if he’s still alive, I’ll keep trying. If he lasts to the third, he will fall. That’s it.”y

Johan Estupinan and Takiti Naito will meet in the Circle tomorrow at U.S. primetime.

