"He will fall" - Johan Estupinan doesn’t see any outcome other than KO win over Japanese star Taiko Naito 

Johan Estupinan sent a warning to his upcoming opponent, Taiko Naito, by guaranteeing he will knock him out. Over the last year, Estupinan, a 22-year-old Colombian striker, has put the ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai division on notice.

'Panda Kick' established a 5-0 promotional record, including three wins by knockout. On June 6, Estupinan looks to take another step toward a title shot when he faces Naito at ONE Fight Night 32. The Japanese striker holds promotional records of 5-4 in Muay Thai and 2-2 in kickboxing.

While speaking to ONE, Estupinan provided the following prediction for his upcoming fight:

“All people know that I love to put on a show. I like to attack from the first round. I don’t like to study him in the first round. No, the first round, I’m going to knock him out. In the second round, if he’s still alive, I’ll keep trying. If he lasts to the third, he will fall. That’s it.”

ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Estupinan isn't opposed to rematch with Johan Ghazali

On Jan. 24, Johan Estupinan fought fellow flyweight Muay Thai prospect Johan Ghazali. The potential future world title challengers battled for three rounds at ONE 170, with Estupinan emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Estupinan and Ghazali seem destined for a rematch down the road, potentially for the flyweight Muay Thai world title.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Johan Estupinan had this to say about potentially fighting Johan Ghazali for a second time:

"I am ready if ONE puts me to fight him again. I'm ready, and I'm ready for anybody."

Johan Ghazali is scheduled to fight at ONE Fight Night 32, marking his first appearance since losing against Johan Estupinan.

Ghazali (6-2 in ONE), aged 18, has been matched up against Diego Paez, who lost his ONE debut against Sean Climaco in February.

Watch Estupinan's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

