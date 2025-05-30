“End up knocked out too quickly” - Johan Estupinan says he’ll test Taiki Naito’s chin at ONE Fight Night 32

Fifth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Estupinan hopes Taiki Naito can hang with the chaos that he'll bring at ONE Fight Night 32.

On June 6, live in US Primetime, 'Panda Kick' will take on one of the 135-pound striking division's mainstays inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The undefeated Johan Estupinan has ravaged everyone standing in his way, racing to a sensational 27-0 record, which includes five victories against elite competition in the home of martial arts.

Taking it easy is not in the electric Colombian athlete's vocabulary, using flamboyant striking and a frenetic pace to drown the opposition.

While Estupinan respects Naito's solid resume, he doubts the Japanese star can last long once he turns up the pressure.

The 22-year-old sensation said in his pre-event interview with ONE Championship:

“I’m ready. I’m also an excellent kicker, and I’m also a kickboxing-style fighter. So let’s hope there’s a good war and that he doesn’t end up knocked out too quickly.”

While not as dynamic as Estupinan, Naito is no slouch and has proven himself in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'Silent Sniper' is a fundamentally sound striker, and we'll soon see how his well-rounded arsenal matches against Estupinan's unstoppable whirlwind.

Johan Estupinan says Taiki Naito lacks killer instinct

Johan Estupinan doesn't like getting the judges involved in his fights, often taking matters into his own hands. That said, 'Panda Kick' blasted his ONE Fight Night 32 opponent Taiki Naito for his rather conservative style.

In the same interview with ONE, Estupinan called out the 29-year-old veteran for supposedly playing it safe rather than giving fans an entertaining show.

"[Naito] kicks fast, but he's not a puncher like me, who always looks for the knockout. Rather, he always looks for points."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

