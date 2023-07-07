"We did it because we loved it" - UFC Hall of Famers reflect on their era in the sport ahead of the promotion's 30th anniversary

International Fight Week is significant for the UFC as it is a week long celebration of the promotion and its rich history, especially as this year marks their 30th anniversary.

This past year, a number of UFC legends and broadcasters spoke to Sportskeeda MMA in exclusive interviews and reflected on their respective careers and eras in the promotion. Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock mentioned that he would like fans to appreciate the earlier fighters for their contributions as well as the owners for their work behind-the-scenes in ensuring the events went as planned:

"That's what I want people to really appreciate about not just myself but the earlier fighters in the UFC was that man, we did it because we loved it and it was exciting and fun, and we loved fighting...It had nothing to do with the fame, obviously that's fun and it comes along with it, but it was the love and desire of fighting." [1:02 - 1:27]

Hall of Famer and former Superfight champion Dan Severn also reflected on being the promotion's early years and serving as the athlete representative during that time. He mentioned that he took pride in it, saying:

"I'd like to be remembered on probably on a couple different occassions. First off, I was the athlete representative that when they asked someone to speak on their behalf of the athletes, I was that representative...And so, I was someone that gives a great deal of care and concern about the athletes." [1:30 - 2:03]

Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn were among the top fighters that led to the UFC becoming popular during their early years, and were among the first pioneers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003 and 2005 respectively.

Check out the full video:

Jens Pulver reflects on his UFC Hall of Fame induction

Jens Pulver being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame was long overdue, but he believes that timing is everything and appreacites it more.

During the affromentioned video, Pulver shared his thoughts on finding out he would be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame class and what it meant to him. He mentioned that he is at a place where he appreciates reflecting on his career, saying:

"Bringing myself back into fight, you know, breaking down fights, being a part of fighting again, I'm just in such a good place. I've kind of let all that my regrets, the woes, the would'ves the should'ves, all those things behind and I'm just in a happy place." [9:23 - 9:38]

UFC @ufc



Jens Pulver officially enters the



[ B2YB The first lightweight champ in UFC history is now a Hall of Famer!Jens Pulver officially enters the #UFCHOF Pioneer Wing[ B2YB @ToyoTires The first lightweight champ in UFC history is now a Hall of Famer! 🏆Jens Pulver officially enters the #UFCHOF Pioneer Wing[ B2YB @ToyoTires ] https://t.co/tC2Brcypqy

Poll : 0 votes