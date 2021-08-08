"We might be dancing soon"- Champion Kamaru Usman responds to Vicente Luque's callout after UFC 265 finish of Michael Chiesa

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter shortly after Vicente Luque routed Michael Chiesa at UFC 265.

In his post-fight interview, Luque issued a stern callout to the reigning UFC welterweight champion, prompting a response from 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

You looked great my man we might be dancing soon 👏🏿👊🏿 #ufc265 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 8, 2021

Putting on a grappling masterclass, Luque came back from a tough position after he weathered Chiesa's attempts to lock in a neck crank, a rear-naked choke and an armbar.

Catching Chiesa on his knees, Luque grabbed hold and transitioned into a D'arce choke. With the hold firmly locked in, Chiesa was forced to tap out.

What did Vicente Luque say about Kamaru Usman?

Lobbying for a shot at the title, Vicente Luque used his post-fight interview to add himself to the group of title contenders. 'The Silent Assassin' put his name in contention for a fight against Kamaru Usman after his defense against Colby Covington.

Confident in the welterweight kingpin's abilities, Luque picked Kamaru Usman to emerge victorious against 'Chaos' and suggested he should subsequently defend his title against him.

"I want to say something to kamaru Usman, my man, my friend. I'm finishing most of my fights. I'm not the kind of guy who puts on boring fights. I come in here, I put my heart out and I look to win. And if I lose man, people know they're going to be in trouble even so. So I think Kamaru, after you get past Colby, I believe you're going to get past him. I think it's our time. I'm the only guy up there you haven't fought yet. Let's go!" declared Luque in his post-fight interview.

Kamaru Usman is poised to take on Colby Covington later this year. Ever since the former interim champion lost at the hands of 'The Nigerian Nightmare' back in 2019, he has been gunning for a rematch against his arch-rival.

🥊 UFC 245

📍 Las Vegas

📆 14 Dec 2019



The first time Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington met in the Octagon it was beautiful carnage.



More of the same, please. pic.twitter.com/zOFmHMNfj3 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 27, 2021

Colby Covington has been touted as the fighter with the best chance at dethroning Usman. Although the champion will enter the fight as the favorite, the threat that 'Chaos' poses cannot be underestimated.

