"We missed out on Fedor vs Brock..." - Former UFC champ believes there is "still time" to make Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones "if cooler heads prevail"

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is keen to see Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones. Former champion Ngannou and current UFC heavyweight titleholder Jones have not taken on each other in the cage despite various reports last year.

Sterling spoke in a post uploaded to his social media accounts and dismissed the comments made surrounding Ngannou's exit from the promotion at the start of 2023.

Ngannou's recent performance against lineal heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury also reinforced his status as a formidable force in mixed martial arts. Sterling spoke about needing Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones:

“We need, I feel it in my soul, Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou because, let me paint the picture for you guys. Everyone thought Francis Ngannou had no chance. They’re also saying the same thing about Jon Jones. They were running with the narrative that Dana was saying like, he wants to fight lesser competition. Some people even went as far as to say Francis is afraid of Jon Jones. Come on guys, we’re talking about two men that fight in a cage. What is there to be afraid of? I think if anything, this strengthens the argument that Francis Ngannou’s mental.”

Aljamain Sterling also wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the mixed martial arts fraternity cannot lose out on yet another blockbuster heavyweight matchup with Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones after previously seeing Fedor Emelianenko vs Brock Lesnar slip away:

"There’s still time to make this fight with Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones before both of them are out of their prime. We missed out on Fedor vs Brock, GSP vs Silva, but the fans can still get this mega-fight if cooler heads prevail. Everyone gets a bag!"

Check out his full comments about Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones in his post on X below:

Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones: Joe Rogan praises Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury

UFC commentator Joe Rogan had nothing but praise for Francis Ngannou after his professional boxing debut against heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

Ngannou impressed with a third-round knockdown of Fury and took the fight the distance, only to controversially lose via split decision.

Rogan said on his podcast:

"Francis Ngannou, who's never had a boxing match in his life... Knocked down Tyson Fury in the third round and beat him up in the eighth round. Most people, including me, thought he should've won the decision... He lost by one point on one judge's scorecard. He won on one judge's scorecard, and another judge, who should go to jail, had it 96-93 for Tyson Fury, which is outrageous."

