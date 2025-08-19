  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "We need more 10-7 rounds" - UFC Hall of Famer issues brutal take on Khamzat Chimaev's win over Dricus du Plessis

"We need more 10-7 rounds" - UFC Hall of Famer issues brutal take on Khamzat Chimaev's win over Dricus du Plessis

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 19, 2025 06:20 GMT
UFC icon on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus du Plessis fight scoring. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
UFC icon on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus du Plessis fight scoring. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently shared his two cents on the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus du Plessis fight. The UFC icon claimed that Chimaev secured multiple 10-8 rounds in the contest and that mixed martial arts needed "more 10-7 rounds" in the sport.

Ad

Chimaev defeated du Plessis via unanimous decision at UFC 319 last weekend and became the new middleweight champion. While many questioned the effectiveness of Chimaev's grappling prowess against a fighter like du Plessis, 'Borz' surprisingly dominated the fight over five rounds and contained the South African fighter using his superior ground game.

In a recent X post, Bisping reflected on the Chimaev-du Plessis bout and opined that 'Borz' secured multiple 10-8 rounds. He wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Khamzat had multiple 10-8 rounds on Saturday. I said anyone that disagrees doesn’t know how to judge. Might have been a bit harsh so I deleted. Fact is though, if everything was equal [if] one single jab extra makes it a 10-9. If one person is clearly the winner, it’s a 10-8. If someone dominates insanely and nearly finishes, technically, according to the athletic commission rule book. [NOT ME!!!!] That is a 10-7 round. We need more 10-7 rounds in MMA."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Israel Adesanya reacts to Khamzat Chimaev becoming the new UFC middleweight champion

Israel Adesanya believes Khamzat Chimaev beating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 was a positive sign of the times for the middleweight division. The former 185-pound champion recently shared his thoughts on the title fight that went down last weekend and reflected on Chimaev's dominant win.

In a YouTube video (via @ChampRDS on X), Adesanya shared his two cents on the UFC 319 headliner and said:

Ad
"Not what I expected, but I'm glad that Khamzat fixed his cardio, or improved his cardio to the point where he can go five rounds and just ragdoll people, that a mess. That's a mess to deal with, because I thought DDP [du Plessis] Round 4 would be able to stuff the take downs to where Khamzat will get tired, but he didn't even slow down. He slowed down DDP, he slowed him down, which was very impressive."
Ad

He continued:

"That's where he [du Plessis] finished me in Round 4 [at UFC 305], because I thought, 'I got him now', but he juts finds a way to get his third wind, fourth wind, but yeah, Khamzat made sure he didn't even get the first wind and just smothered him... [The score was] 50-44, that was crazy. Khamzat, [the] new middleweight champion, the division is in good hands."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications