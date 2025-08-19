"We need more 10-7 rounds" - UFC Hall of Famer issues brutal take on Khamzat Chimaev's win over Dricus du Plessis

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently shared his two cents on the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus du Plessis fight. The UFC icon claimed that Chimaev secured multiple 10-8 rounds in the contest and that mixed martial arts needed &quot;more 10-7 rounds&quot; in the sport.Chimaev defeated du Plessis via unanimous decision at UFC 319 last weekend and became the new middleweight champion. While many questioned the effectiveness of Chimaev's grappling prowess against a fighter like du Plessis, 'Borz' surprisingly dominated the fight over five rounds and contained the South African fighter using his superior ground game.In a recent X post, Bisping reflected on the Chimaev-du Plessis bout and opined that 'Borz' secured multiple 10-8 rounds. He wrote:&quot;Khamzat had multiple 10-8 rounds on Saturday. I said anyone that disagrees doesn’t know how to judge. Might have been a bit harsh so I deleted. Fact is though, if everything was equal [if] one single jab extra makes it a 10-9. If one person is clearly the winner, it’s a 10-8. If someone dominates insanely and nearly finishes, technically, according to the athletic commission rule book. [NOT ME!!!!] That is a 10-7 round. We need more 10-7 rounds in MMA.&quot;Israel Adesanya reacts to Khamzat Chimaev becoming the new UFC middleweight championIsrael Adesanya believes Khamzat Chimaev beating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 was a positive sign of the times for the middleweight division. The former 185-pound champion recently shared his thoughts on the title fight that went down last weekend and reflected on Chimaev's dominant win.In a YouTube video (via @ChampRDS on X), Adesanya shared his two cents on the UFC 319 headliner and said:&quot;Not what I expected, but I'm glad that Khamzat fixed his cardio, or improved his cardio to the point where he can go five rounds and just ragdoll people, that a mess. That's a mess to deal with, because I thought DDP [du Plessis] Round 4 would be able to stuff the take downs to where Khamzat will get tired, but he didn't even slow down. He slowed down DDP, he slowed him down, which was very impressive.&quot;He continued:&quot;That's where he [du Plessis] finished me in Round 4 [at UFC 305], because I thought, 'I got him now', but he juts finds a way to get his third wind, fourth wind, but yeah, Khamzat made sure he didn't even get the first wind and just smothered him... [The score was] 50-44, that was crazy. Khamzat, [the] new middleweight champion, the division is in good hands.&quot;