“We need to enjoy life” - Tawanchai says even fighters need to unwind after every once in a while

Tawanchai PK Saenchai explains how fighters "need to have fun" like non-athletes.

World-class fighters are undoubtedly some of the hardest-working and determined athletes on the planet. They continuously make sacrifices through weight cuts and mental preparations to achieve success.

Yet, many fighters need to find a balance between work and pleasure to ensure they enjoy time with friends and family.

During an interview with Mark Abbot posted on Instagram, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai was asked how he celebrates his wins, specifically questioning the Thai striker about drinking alcohol.

Tawanchai responded, saying:

"Fighters are like everyone else. We’re normal. After winning, we celebrate. Sometimes we’ll train for months without going anywhere. We need to enjoy life. People need to have fun."

Tawanchai has created many opportunities to celebrate since he made his ONE Championship debut in May 2021.

The 25-year-old has established promotional records of 8-1 in Muay Thai, becoming a five-time featherweight world champion in the sport, and 2-1 in kickboxing.

The Thai superstar seemed unbeatable after going nearly four years without a loss. Things changed drastically in his last fight earlier this month.

Tawanchai suffered a stunning third-round stoppage defeat against Masaaki Noiri in his bid for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172 card this Sunday at the hallowed Saitama Super Arena.

Check out Tawanchai's previously mentioned comments below:

Tawanchai remains steadfast in his quest for two-sport supremacy

Tawanchai isn't letting his defeat to Masaaki Noiri derail his dream of achieving two-sport glory in ONE Championship.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is adamant that his loss to Noiri in Japan is just another obstacle he must in his quest for kickboxing gold.

Taking to Instagram, Tawanchai posted:

"Thank you to everyone who supported me. My goal remains the same. 🏆🙏🏻❤️"

It's unclear when Tawanchai will return to the ring, but the Thai megastar still has his responsibilities as the featherweight Muay Thai king.

