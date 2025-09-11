"We need God more than ever" - Jake Paul, Renato Moicano, Ryan Garcia, and others react to Charlie Kirk's shooting 

Jake Paul, Renato Moicano, and many other combat sports personalities shared their thoughts on the shooting of Charlie Kirk. They condemned the incident, expressing support for the conservative activist's family.

Kirk tragically passed away on Wednesday after being shot in the neck while addressing students inside the Utah Valley University campus. The 31-year-old's demise prompted a reaction from Donald Trump, who issued a statement on X regarding his ally's death.

Paul also resorted to X and offered his condolences, writing:

''Charlie Kirk got shot for telling the truth. That is literally it. What a mentally sick time we are living through. We need god more than ever. Praying for Charlie’s family and praying for these evil people to heal.''

Moicano wrote:

''Prayers to Charlie Kirk! wtf is going on! Leftism is a cancer! All the guy was doing was debating! If you’re a liberal you the fucking problem!''

Garcia wrote:

''He had a beautiful family and kids and we got people celebrating bc he had his own views WIERDOS''

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz wrote:

''Praying for Charlie Kirk and his family.''

Former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns wrote:

''This is heartbreaking news!''

Check out their reactions below:

As the investigation continues, the authorities have yet to announce the identity of the suspected shooter. Notably, Kirk was a prominent Trump supporter who was renowned for his active discussions on several issues in the United States, including immigration policies, gun violence, and many more.

Sean Strickland reacts to the death of Charlie Kirk

Sean Strickland released a lengthy statement on social media in reaction to the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

The former UFC middleweight kingpin highlighted the rise in crime in the nation and expressed his discontent:

''Alright guys... I'm on Twitter and somebody says, 'Hey did you hear that Charlie Kirk got shot?' And my gut reaction was like, 'No I fu*king didn't, but I'm excited.'...And then I start thinking, man, well what's gonna come from this? Was the shooter black? Was he liberal? Am I gonna get more fun? Am I gonna get more violence?...I don't even see people, I just see potential threats... We watch a girl get stabbed, murdered on the subway...we are so desensitized, we're so socialized... It's so sad that we let these people ruin America and it's like taking the soul from us.''

