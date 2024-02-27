Tristan Tate recently launched a campaign of his own, seemingly aimed at discrediting the LGBTQ community.

Much like his brother Andrew Tate, the 35-year-old sibling is well-accustomed to sparking controversy with his outspoken views and actions. He has previously faced allegations of endorsing misogyny, homophobia, and violence. The polarizing social media figure recently voiced his views on X, accusing the LGBTQ community of politicizing individuals' s*xual orientations.

In response to what he perceives as propaganda, Tate proposed a counter-campaign, advocating for an alternative perspective that encompasses Straights, heterosexuals, breeders, families, and parents:

"LGBTQ is just taking your private sexual orientation and making it a political issue. Can we do this, too? SHBFP? Straights, heteros*xuals, breeders, families, and parents. Get it trending. We need more political power."



In August last year, 'Cobra' and his younger sibling won their appeal in the Bucharest Court, resulting in their release from house arrest. They had faced grave accusations, including r*pe, human trafficking, and orchestrating a criminal operation that preyed on vulnerable women.

Despite vehemently protesting and claiming there was inadequate evidence, the Tate brothers spent three months in Romanian custody before being placed under house arrest in March 2023.

Tristan Tate counters critics of his charity work in Yemen

Tristan Tate recently addressed skepticism surrounding his and Andrew Tate's charity work in Yemen with a robust defense against those who raised doubts.

Since October 2023, the Houthis have been disrupting commercial shipping in the Red Sea, a vital maritime route linking Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. This disruption comes amid the long-standing civil war in Yemen, which commenced in 2014 following the Houthis' capture of the capital, Sana'a. Throughout the past eight years, this conflict has resulted in substantial suffering for Yemeni civilians.

In reaction to more than 25 assaults on global maritime traffic in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the past two months, the United States and British armed forces launched around 60 strikes on Houthi locations using over 100 precision-guided missiles. Unfortunately, this action led to casualties among innocent civilians in the area.

As per social media reports, the contentious Tate brothers have deployed a relief team, named Tate Pledge, to conduct humanitarian work in Yemen, aiming to assist those experiencing starvation and adversity.

However, critics have labeled their charitable endeavors as orchestrated propaganda. The younger Tate sibling recently confronted these critics on X:

"But matrix funded losers concluded my charity is 'fake' because they can’t find my bank accounts. I guess these photos are AI?!"



