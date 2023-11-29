Professional fighters are always on the lookout for an opportunity to be the next household name in the world of combat sports, as it will bring them and their legacies to even greater heights, and Nico Carrillo is steadily making his own name in the fight game.

Currently ranked as the No.5-ranked fighter in ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai division, the young Scottish star has not been shy about making his own name with TKO victories over the likes of Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK. Saenchai.

His coach, JP Gallacher, further shed some light on Carrillo’s potential within ONE Championship and even shared his plans for the 25-year-old in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I do believe that I've got the blueprint for him to be the best pound-for-pound fighter, we just need to go and prove it now.”

Who will Nico Carrillo face next, and when?

The Glasgow, Scotland product has already proven his power in the past and will attempt to increase his overall winning streak to 14 when he takes on Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Fans are already expecting a barn-burner of a match thanks to both men’s power and technique.

When it comes to the title picture, British Muay Thai star Liam Harrison is confident that the winner between Nong-O and Carrillo will be next in line for a title shot against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.