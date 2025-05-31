 “We don't need to respond” - Tawanchai shares how he remains stoic in the face of pressure and adversity 

At ONE 172, the underdog shocked the world, and Tawanchai PK Saenchai had to watch the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title slip away in real time.
Masaaki Noiri’s stunning third-round TKO win in Saitama didn’t just flip the script in the featherweight division - it tested Tawanchai’s ability to bounce back. But the former champ isn’t pointing fingers or looking for sympathy. If anything, he’s leaning harder into his quiet, composed mindset.
Speaking in an interview with Sinsamut Klinmee YT, he said:
"My advice is that when people bring drama, we don't need to respond. The people who love us will respond on our behalf. We don't need to make excuses; just let them say what they want."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
After all, Tawanchai has never been the loudest voice in the room. His work has always spoken for him, and that’s not about to change now.
"Every fighter has a bad day" - Tawanchai looks to mount his redemption arc after his stunning TKO loss to Masaaki Noiri
Losing in a high-stakes world title bout is tough. Losing by stoppage when you’re a favorite is even harder. But despite the pain of disappointment, Tawanchai isn’t letting that moment define him.
"Of course, I'm disappointed with my performance," he told Sinsamut Klinmee on the latter's YouTube channel. "But I think every fighter has a bad day. Now, I just want to look in for the future."
There’s no panic in his tone, just reflection. With his sights set on a return, the Thai striker is hellbent on taking his due.
"Let me tell you right here that I definitely want a rematch.," he said. "I'll ask the boss, for now I'm not interested in Muay Thai. I'll focus on kickboxing and the rematch."
Whether or not his wish will be granted will be known another day. For now, follow ONE Championship on social media for the latest news and updates.