“We need to study what these guys have in there” - Johan Ghazali says Rodtang and Superlek should have chins donated to science

Johan Ghazali can't help but marvel at the steel chins of fighters like Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

When it comes to Muay Thai, there are no two bigger names than 'The Iron Man' and 'The Kicking Machine.' Combined, they have over 400 career wins and three ONE world title reigns between them.

The pair also delivered perhaps the greatest bout the sport has ever seen at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

Both Rodtang and Superlek will be back in action this month when ONE Championship heads to the legendary Saitama Super Arena for one of the biggest fight cards of the year, ONE 171: Takeru vs. Rodtang, on Sunday, March 23.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Ghazali lauded both Rodtang and Superlek's uncanny ability to take a punch.

"Yeah, for sure. Everyone knows that. But yeah, Superlek and Rodtang’s chin, we need to study what these guys have in there really."

Rodtang and Superlek return to action at ONE 172 on March 23

In the ONE 172 main event, fans will get a clash they've been clamoring for for years as Rodtang straps on the eight-ounce gloves for a flyweight kickboxing showdown with former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa.

Also on the card will be two-sport king Superlek who is set to unify his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship with Nabil Anane, the promotion's reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder.

Aside from being a unification clash, Superlek vs. Anane will serve as a rematch between the two Thai sensations.

Their first meeting came back in June 2023 when Anane made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22. On that night, 'The Kicking Machine' blitzed the newcomer and secured a stunning first-round knockout.

Since then, Anane has won six straight, including a jaw-dropping finish against Nico Carrillo to claim his interim crown.

Which fight are you most looking forward to when ONE Championship heads back to The Land of the Rising Sun?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

