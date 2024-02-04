"We need this on Yellowstone" - Fans react as Paige VanZant's "cowgirl" get-up in white hat and boots steals the show on Instagram

Fans have reacted to Paige VanZant's latest Instagram post in "cowgirl" get-up.

VanZant needs no introduction. She is one of the most famous women in the world of combat sports. Despite not being in action for over two years, '12 Gauge' has managed to stay relevant thanks to her career as an OnlyF*ns model.

In doing so, VanZant has garnered a massive fan following on social media, where she often posts content to promote her content on OnlyF*ns. She has a loyal fan-following, who are quick to react to everything she posts, and the same happened recently as well.

VanZant took to Instagram to post pictures of herself in a cowgirl get-up. Take a look at the post below:

Fans were left in awe of her post and were quick to express their admiration for the former UFC star. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"We need this on Yellowstone lol"

"Absolutely beautiful cowgirl"

"God damn. Smoke show, is she taking it on film yet? That's what the public wants to see."

Paige VanZant opens up about not fighting Ronda Rousey

Paige VanZant was recently asked about a match against Ronda Rousey. VanZant and Rousey both fall under the category of former UFC women's fighters who ventured into the world of pro wrestling. The former had a brief stint with All Elite Wrestling, while the latter became a Triple Crown Champion in WWE before she left the company.

On a recent string of Instagram stories, VanZant answered a few questions from her fans. '12 Gauge' addressed a question regarding facing Ronda Rousey inside the octagon. She revealed that she never considered fighting Rousey as they were from different weight classes.

While speaking about how she fought in the 125-pound weight class and Rousey was a part of the 135-pound bracket, VanZant said:

"I have not considered fighting Ronda because she's significantly bigger than I am. I fought the majority of my career at 125 and 115-er, 115 mostly, and then 125. I'm a true 125-er, so that's like, that is my weight class, I'm only 5"4. Umm so yeah just different, different sizes."

Catch Paige VanZant's comments in the clip below:

