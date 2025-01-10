Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon Marcelo Garcia has shared a valuable lesson for professional athletes who are aiming for greatness in their respective careers.

In his most recent appearance on JitsCast for an interview ahead of his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut on Jan. 24 at ONE 170 against Masakazu Imanari, Garcia spoke about the importance of dreaming big.

The 41-year-old athlete said:

"I feel like we should never limit their abilities, like how far we should go. And I don't think we should allow people to limit ourselves too. I feel like the future is always a surprise. We never know how far we can go. We just need people to help up to go that far."

Watch Marcelo Garcia's full interview here:

Garcia will make his return to competing in the professional ranks after years of sabbatical, and he wants to prove that he's still one of the best BJJ practitioners in the world today.

He and Imanari will do battle in an openweight submission grappling match inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Marcelo Garcia motivated in his preparation against Masakazu Imanari for the ONE 170 battle

The multi-time BJJ world champion is looking forward to facing the Japanese legend in his promotional debut because it activated his competitive mode.

Marcelo Garcia stated this during the same interview with JitsCast by saying:

"I need to get in shape because somebody's training to beat me, and now I have the motivation. So I just got what I was missing. But it feels natural to be able to go back to training. And I just can't wait to do this for as long as I can."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

