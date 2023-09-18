"We are not part of this event" - WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman weighs in on KSI vs. Tommy Fury and relevance of celebrity boxing

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI is set to take on world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy Fury in a boxing match. The two will face off in the main event of the Prime card on October 14 in Manchester, England.

In his last fight, Fury convincingly bested Jake Paul, arguably the most popular YouTuber-boxer. The Prime card will also feature Prime co-founder Logan Paul as he takes on Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis in the co-main event.

The president of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman, recently spoke in an interview with Gambling.com and was about his views on celebrity boxing and the most prominent influencers taking part in boxing contests.

He confirmed that the upcoming Prime card is not endorsed by the World Boxing Council.

"I like to support everything that is positive for boxing. KSI is a responsible fighter. He goes to the gym and he trains to do it respectfully. The WBC supported KSI against Logan Paul many years ago with an amateur belt. Then we have gone on and supported Jake Paul. This KSI and Tommy Fury fight is interesting. Fury defeated Paul and he is now fighting KSI, but they did not request any WBC convention so we are not part of this event."

Sulaiman did not undermine celebrity boxing in any way and showed a respectful stance towards it despite not being involved in the upcoming Prime card.

Jake Paul calls KSI 'soft' for wanting him off the live stream faceoff

The two main event combatants of the Prime card were hosted on to a live stream faceoff by popular streamer Adin Ross.

As the two fighters interacted, a surprise addition was made to the stream in the form of Jake Paul, Tommy Fury's previous opponent. Paul joined in and began beefing with both the other participants.

Check out Jake Paul's surprise appearance on the face off on X:

Paul later posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that KSI's manager contacted Adin Ross' manager to get Jake Paul off the stream.

"Lol KSI manager freaking out behind the scenes and making Adin’s manager kick me out of the chat! Soft!"

Check out his post below:

Tommy Fury is undefeated across nine professional boxing fights, with four knockout victories. On the other hand, his opponent has won thrice in four fights and had one no contest result in his last outing against Joe Fournier.