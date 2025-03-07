Soe Lin Oo is heading into his next match with a hungry determination to win.

Ad

At ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs McManamon on Prime Video, the Burmese fighter is set to square off against Russian powerhouse Dmitrii Kovtun in a bantamweight Muay Thai battle inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Trending

The event takes place on U.S. primetime on Friday, March 7, and will be broadcast live and for free for fans in North America with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After storming off the gates with three straight knockout victories upon his arrival in ONE Championship, the Lethwei legend has hit a bit of a rough patch in his promotional run.

Over his last two bouts, he suffered heartbreaking decision losses to newly-crowned ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane and Muay Thai veteran Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Ad

While he was at a glaring disadvantage against the towering Nabil, he hoped that his fight with Seksan at ONE 170 last January would be closer than it was.

Speaking to Bangkok Post, he expressed his disappointment in his last bout and vowed to get back in the win column in his next outing.

"I feel like I did not do well in the last fight so that’s why we have prepared better. I will do my best and I will get the victory."

Ad

Soe Lin Oo wants nothing less than a knockout win

Soe Lin Oo has showcased his incredible power with three knockout wins in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

However, he has come out on the wrong end of decisions in his last two outings.

His next opponent, Dmitrii Kovtun, will be another dangerous customer for the Burmese fighter. 'The Silent Assassin' is coming off a hard-earned win over Suablack Tor Pran49 at ONE Fight Night 27 this past January.

In the same interview with The Bangkok Post, Soe Lin Oo acknowledged that his opponent is powerful but said that he is determined to finish him to make a statement.

"Yes, I’m aware of his power, but I think I can handle his power. So, I think this fight, if I lose, then I lose. But if this fight, I win, I want to win only by knockout, not by points," he said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.