“We pride ourselves on our leg lock defense” – Kade Ruotolo on why he won’t fall for Mikey Musumeci’s intricate leg locks

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States will take on the toughest test of his ONE Championship stint so far, when he locks horns with flyweight submission grappling king 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci.

Ruotolo will put his ONE Championship gold on the line against his Italian-American counterpart when the two meet at ONE 168: Denver.

The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, September 6th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast in a recent guest appearance, Ruotolo talked about Musumeci and how 'Darth Rigatoni' loves to go for leg locks, which he will no doubt be prepared for.

The 21-year-old American phenom said:

"They're really good specialists with the legs. Aside from that, my brother and I have done a lot of leg lock defense. We kind of pride ourselves on our leg lock defense. The last time we got leglocked was when we were kids in the ADCC Trials, before we started working on our leg lock defense."

Defending against leg locks is one thing. Defending against Musumeci's leg locks is entirely different. 'Darth Rigatoni' has one of the most dangerous leg lock games in the sport today.

Kade Ruotolo to make his professional mixed martial arts debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167

Before Kade Ruotolo steps into the Circle against Mikey Musumeci to defend his submission grappling gold, he will crossover into the mixed martial arts realm to make his long-awaited pro-MMA debut.

Ruotolo will face fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.