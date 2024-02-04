"We are proud of you bro" - Themba Gorimbo planning to build a free accessible solar-powered library in Muvuti Bikita wins fans' hearts

After knocking out Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 85, Themba Gorimbo gained even more fans for his post-fight presser announcement.

Responding to a question about his 'hunger' as a fighter, Gorimbo stated that his motivation comes from his desire to support his native country of Zimbabwe. Aiming to help the underprivileged youth, Gorimbo went on to announce his plans to sell his fight kit to raise money to fund a solar-powered library in Muvuti Bikita for students to study in.

Gorimbo said:

"I'm going to Zimbabwe to build a [solar-powered] library in my village so that the children in my village can have the opportunity to study at night. I passed my high school, but growing up I could have done better if [I had more time to study] after school. You walk 10 kilometers to school and 10 kilometers back. By the time you get back home, it's dark so you don't have time to study [like the other kids]."

Expand Tweet

Continuing on his 'hunger' to succeed, Gorimbo acknowledged that he has a long way to go in his career but vows to never feel 'full' until Zimbabwe is adequately cared for regardless of his success.

Immediate fan reactions were unanimously positive, with many congratulating the welterweight for his performance and applauding his humanitarian actions. Fans of Gorimbo and residents of Zimbabwe portrayed how 'proud' of him they were in the comments.

Expand Tweet

Other fans commented:

"Awesome and yes keep us informed & updated 👏 so exciting"

"Sadness me that the president exists and they have resources to trade in yet the government isn't doing anything"

"Well done Themba. Fly high brother. God bless the people of Bikita"

"Love this! Do you have anything set up where you accept donations? I'd love to give to this cause"

View more fan reactions to Themba Gorimbo's post-fight announcement below:

Fan reactions to Themba Gorimbo announcing his plans to help Zimbabwe on X [via @theanswermma on X]

Themba Gorimbo knocks out Pete Rodriguez in 32 seconds at UFC Vegas 85

Themba Gorimbo entered UFC Vegas 85 with a lot of hype behind his name and delivered in shocking fashion.

As one of the biggest favorites of the card, Gorimbo —traditionally a grappling specialist — surprised fans by knocking Rodriguez unconscious less than a minute into the card. Immediately after his win, 'The Answer' called for his entry into the divisional rankings and predicted his status as welterweight champion at the conclusion of 2024.

Expand Tweet

The win was Gorimbo's second in the UFC, improving him to 12-4 as a professional and 2-1 in the octagon. With the knockout, Gorimbo picked up just his second win of that nature and first since 2019.