"We're the best" - Rising star Johan Estupinan says twin brother Jordan will showcase his Latin flair in Bangkok showcase

ONE flyweight Muay Thai sensation Jordan Estupinan is raring to strut his stuff once more inside the ONE Circle at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, and his twin brother, Johan, is throwing his full support behind him.
In an Instagram post by the undefeated 135-pound Muay Thai rising star, 'Panda Kick' shared a photo of them and their coaches, with the accompanying caption:
"My brother is ready to prove why we're the best. We're going to give you an excellent show 🙏🏼🇨🇴💪🏼🐼❤️"
Check out the post below:
Estupinan is coming off a sensational promotional debut this past January at ONE 170, where he logged a unanimous decision victory over Freddie Haggerty, the younger sibling of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.
Eager to build upon his eye-opening arrival in the world's largest martial arts promotion, the Colombian standout will to keep his winning ways going when he crosses paths with Ali Saldoev in a flyweight Muay Thai bout to open ONE Fight Night 31.
ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Jordan Estupinan sheds light on his career goals in ONE Championship
Winning a ONE world championship is at the forefront of Jordan Estupinan's motivations as a fighter, but he has another goal fueling his career.
In an exclusive interview with ONE, the JCFernandez affiliate stated:
"My goal is to win the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title and bring the title to Colombia. I want to increase the exposure of Muay Thai in Colombia, and I want people in Latin America to take notice of how great the Estupinan twins are."