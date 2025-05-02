  • home icon
  "We're the best" - Tye Ruotolo recalls how he and his twin brother Kade realized they were set for BJJ greatness

“We’re the best” - Tye Ruotolo recalls how he and his twin brother Kade realized they were set for BJJ greatness

By Vince Richards
Modified May 02, 2025 08:38 GMT
Kade Ruotolo (left) and Tye Ruotolo (right). [Photo from Ruotolo brothers
Kade Ruotolo (left) and Tye Ruotolo (right). [Photo from Ruotolo brothers' Instagram]

Tye Ruotolo always knew he and his twin brother were destined for greatness the moment they entered their first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament.

That greatness will once again be tested when Tye defends his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tye recalled how his parents always encouraged him and Kade in their first tournaments as kids. That confidence from their parents eventually translated into the intense self-belief he and his brother carried into their stellar professional careers.

Tye Ruotolo said:

"But they're like, you guys are the best. And they move us up in age and weight. We'd be fighting kids way bigger and stronger, and older. But we go to the competitions and we're like, 'Alright. We're the best.'"

From fighting kids bigger and older than them, Tye and Kade ultimately conquered the world of submission grappling and share multiple world titles between them.

Kade is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, and captured world titles in Eddie Bravo Invitational, Who's Number One, ADCC, and Craig Jones Invitational.

Tye, meanwhile, is the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, and held world titles under IBJJF (one) and Who's Number One (two).

The welterweight submission grappling king now defends his throne against the two-time IBBJF No-Gi world champion in their highly anticipated trilogy match in Bangkok.

Tye Ruotolo ready to blow the roof off in trilogy match against Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo wants to end his feud with Dante Leon in the best way possible. The two world champions are locked in a 1-1 stalemate after their first two matches outside of ONE Championship.

Leon drew first blood when he beat Tye via referee's decision at Grapplefest 8 in 2020. Tye eventually evened the score a year later when he submitted Leon with a Guillotine choke at Who's Number One.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tye said:

"Yeah, that's my main goal whenever I step in there, it is to be entertaining first and foremost. And then it's to win."
Vince Richards

Vince Richards

Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines.

