“We’re the best” - Tye Ruotolo recalls how he and his twin brother Kade realized they were set for BJJ greatness

Tye Ruotolo always knew he and his twin brother were destined for greatness the moment they entered their first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament.

Ad

That greatness will once again be tested when Tye defends his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tye recalled how his parents always encouraged him and Kade in their first tournaments as kids. That confidence from their parents eventually translated into the intense self-belief he and his brother carried into their stellar professional careers.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tye Ruotolo said:

"But they're like, you guys are the best. And they move us up in age and weight. We'd be fighting kids way bigger and stronger, and older. But we go to the competitions and we're like, 'Alright. We're the best.'"

From fighting kids bigger and older than them, Tye and Kade ultimately conquered the world of submission grappling and share multiple world titles between them.

Ad

Kade is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, and captured world titles in Eddie Bravo Invitational, Who's Number One, ADCC, and Craig Jones Invitational.

Tye, meanwhile, is the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, and held world titles under IBJJF (one) and Who's Number One (two).

The welterweight submission grappling king now defends his throne against the two-time IBBJF No-Gi world champion in their highly anticipated trilogy match in Bangkok.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tye Ruotolo ready to blow the roof off in trilogy match against Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo wants to end his feud with Dante Leon in the best way possible. The two world champions are locked in a 1-1 stalemate after their first two matches outside of ONE Championship.

Ad

Leon drew first blood when he beat Tye via referee's decision at Grapplefest 8 in 2020. Tye eventually evened the score a year later when he submitted Leon with a Guillotine choke at Who's Number One.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tye said:

"Yeah, that's my main goal whenever I step in there, it is to be entertaining first and foremost. And then it's to win."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.