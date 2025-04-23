"My main goal" - Tye Ruotolo amped to give fans a vintage display in trilogy vs Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo doesn't only fight to win - his emphasis is on entertaining the masses when he squares off against Dante Leon for the third time at ONE Fight Night 31.

The submission-hunting wizard is fired up to put on a show when he defends his 26 pounds of gold inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on May 2, and to him, victory without putting on a show doesn't hit the same.

"Yeah, that's my main goal whenever I step in there, it is to be entertaining first and foremost. And then it's to win," Tye Ruotolo told the promotion ahead of his world title defense.

That ability to put on a show on top of his superior ground game skills has made him one of the leading forces in submission grappling in the world's largest martial arts organization.

He seems set to bring the same package while looking to pull a lead in his rivalry against the Canadian Brazilian jiu-jitsu powerhouse.

The 22-year-old is a perfect 7-0 in his ONE Championship campaign, and he hopes to keep that 100 percent win rate intact against one of the trickiest tests of his career inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in two weeks.

Dante Leon geared up for rubber match vs Tye Ruotolo

Dante Leon has spared no effort to right the wrongs of the past when he locks horns with Tye Ruotolo on May 2.

The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion pulled one back the last time they met with a scintillating submission finish.

Using that loss as a blueprint, the two-time BJJF No-Gi world champion seems confident that he's analyzed his mistakes to get his hand raised inside the Thai capital.

He posted on Instagram:

"Just over two weeks away from one of the biggest matches in the sport. Co-Main event for the @onechampionship Welterweight [submission grappling] World Title. Worked my way up to become the number 1 contender. Next stop, 🏆"

