Tye Ruotolo says jiu-jitsu is more beginner friendly for people who want to learn how to fight: “There's thousands of techniques”

Tye Ruotolo believes jiu-jitsu is much more friendly for beginners than MMA. Aside from being a ONE world champion and one of the most recognizable faces in the world of submission grappling, Tye Ruotolo is an avid advocate for his sport, helping train the next generation and encouraging those interested in the sport to dive in and give it a shot, no matter where they are physically.

During a recent interview with Jay Smoothe, uploaded on Combat Sports Today YouTube Channel, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion made a strong case for why those interested in combat sports should try BJJ before jumping headfirst into a mixed martial arts class. Ruotolo said

"Not everyone can go do a pro MMA class, right? They'll get smoked in the face, and they don't like it, you know. But you do a jiu jitsu class, you find out there's thousands of techniques."

Check out Tye Ruotolo's comments below:

Returning to action for the first time in 2025, Ruotolo will look to keep his unbeaten record and 26 pounds of gold intact when he meets multi-time IBJJF gold medalist Dante Leon.

Who's 'O' will go when Dante Leon challenges Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31?

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tye Ruotolo meets Leon on Friday, May 2 for a loaded ONE Fight Night 31 card, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada.

Leon, like Ruotolo, goes into the contest sporting an undefeated record under the ONE Championship banner. Making his promotional debut last year, Leon earned a stunning submission victory over Bruno Pucci at ONE Fight Night 26. Less than a month later, he returned and earned a dominant decision win against former two-time ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker.

Who comes out on top when two of the best BJJ practitioners on the planet collide in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

