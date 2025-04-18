“Next stop” - Two-time BJJ world champion Dante Leon all geared up for his world title challenge against Tye Ruotolo in Bangkok

Dante Leon is ready to climb the mountaintop in his already stellar career.

Ad

The two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion will challenge Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Leon wrote that he's all geared up a fortnight before his fated matchup against Ruotolo in Bangkok.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Dante Leon wrote:

"Just over two weeks away from one of the biggest matches in the sport. Co-Main event for the @onechampionship Welterweight [submission grappling] World Title. Worked my way up to become the number 1 contender. Next stop, 🏆"

Leon is one of the best submission grapplers of the current generation, and his next match in ONE Championship could see him elevate to another level.

Ad

The Canadian superstar won gold in the 2019 and 2022 IBJJF No-Gi world championships before signing with ONE Championship in 2024.

Once setting foot on the global stage, Leon quickly established his presence as a dangerous contender for the lightweight or welterweight submission grappling world titles.

Leon had an impressive ONE Championship debut when he submitted fellow multi-time BJJ world champion Bruno Pucci at ONE Fight Night 26.

Just a month later, the 29-year-old outclassed Tommy Langaker for the grueling unanimous decision victory at ONE Fight Night 27 in January this year.

Ad

His win over Langaker in their 180-pound catchweight bout ultimately set Leon up for a shot at Ruotolo's welterweight submission grappling throne.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Dante Leon says he's down to challenge Kade Ruotolo for the lightweight submission grappling throne

Dante Leon could be looking at the possibility of holding two world titles in ONE Championship.

Ad

In a Reddit Ask Me Anything session, Leon told the members at r/BJJ subreddit that he could move back down to lightweight if he dethrones Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Leon could eventually square off against Tye's twin brother, Kade, for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship.

"The goal has been to beat the best in the world when I come to ONE," posted Leon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.