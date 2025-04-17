Dante Leon reveals his insane high-calorie diet in preparation for world title bout with Tye Ruotolo: “A lot of potatoes, rice, pasta”

Dante Leon is working like a madman in training to unseat Tye Ruotolo, and he's making sure his body is getting enough fuel to handle the intense workload.

Ad

The Canadian BJJ wizard will get his well-earned shot at 26 pounds of gold when he challenges the undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

Before figuring in arguably the biggest match of his professional career, Leon connected with his fans in a Reddit AMA session.

Reddit user u/justgrabbingsmokes asked:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"What does your daily diet look like? Are you tracking macros, etc.?"

Ad

Trending

Dante Leon wrote back:

"I have a nutritionist. High carb, I would say. So a lot of potatoes, rice, pasta, and typically 5-7 meals a day."

Ad

That's some bodybuilder-type volume right there. Then again, Dante Leon doesn't mess around and burns a lot of calories while honing his craft at Pedigo Submission Fighting.

The two-time IBJJF No-Gi World Champion's hard work has certainly paid off after stunning wins over Bruno Pucci and the credentialed Tommy Langaker in his first two matches on ONE's global stage.

We'll soon find out if Leon can do the unthinkable and dethrone the mighty Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Tye Ruotolo won't let Dante Leon steal his crown

Tye Ruotolo will do everything in his power to make sure the welterweight submission grappling belt stays in his possession.

Ad

The youngest IBJJF world champion already knows how Dante Leon operates, considering they went 1-1 in their first two meetings outside of ONE.

"I’m not looking past Dante," Ruotolo told Combat Sports Today. "And I love jiu-jitsu, and I'm grateful for my title for sure, for my belt, so I'm ready to to defend it."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 31 free as it happens live in US Primetime

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.