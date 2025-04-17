"To beat the best in the world" - Dante Leon teases possible scrap vs. Kade if he stuns Tye Ruotolo for gold in Bangkok

Canadian grappling wizard Dante Leon is ready to go after Kade Ruotolo as long as he comes out on top in his third meeting against Tye Ruotolo.

The 29-year-old returns for his third appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 in search of world title glory inside the Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, May 2.

If he does walk out of the legendary venue in Bangkok, Thailand, as the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, Dante Leon told fans during a Reddit MMA session that he'll happily entertain the idea of dropping down a weight class in pursuit of Kade's crown:

"The goal has been to beat the best in the world when I come to ONE," the Pedigo Submission Fighting affiliate told Redditors yesterday.

Dante Leon all dialed up for rubber match vs. Tye Ruotolo in Lumpinee

There has yet to be a two-division submission grappling kingpin in the promotion, but Leon can change that starting with his matchup against Tye.

Since signing with the organization, Dante Leon has amassed a 2-0 run achieved by a slick triangle armbar submission of Bruno Pucci and a comfortable unanimous decision win over Tommy Langaker.

Tye will undeniably be the toughest test of his ONE Championship campaign, but Leon is all geared up to get his second win over the Atos representative when they lock horns in a trilogy battle in the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event early next month.

Shortly after the ground game savants renew their rivalry, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama meet in a surefire flyweight Muay Thai rematch.

The Sor Sommai man beat the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion by split decision in their first fight, and he's out for another big upset to close in on the vacant flyweight gold.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, May 2.

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

