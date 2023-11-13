"We're the fastest growing hydration beverage in history" - Logan Paul discloses staggering revenue made by his and KSI's PRIME hydration brand

Logan Paul has revealed that his and KSI's brand, PRIME Hydration, has made over $1 billion in revenue in just it's second year of operation.

The two YouTube stars announced and released the first iterations of PRIME back in January 2022, and have since seen their product grow on a global scale.

Alongside record-breaking sales, PRIME has partnered with some of the biggest brands in sport, such as the UFC, the Premier League's Arsenal Football Club, Germany's Bayern Munich and many other premier organizations. They also sponsored their very own boxing card earlier in the year.

Speaking on the success of the product, Logan Paul appeared on a FOX business segement with Varney & Co, where he dropped some details about just how successful PRIME has been. 'The Maverick' stated that they have generated over $1.2 billion in revenue during 2023. He said:

"You know what we did this year in terms of revenue? $1.2 billion. I have to say I'm proud of it. I'm gonna be arrogant for a second and say that's insane. Two YouTubers founded a hydration company and did $1.2 billion in their second year. We're the fastest growing hydration beverage in history. I don't know how we got here. The marketing is great, the product is great, we have distributors. Very blessed."

Logan Paul admits to breaking one of Triple H's rules

Logan Paul has admitted he may be in hot water with Triple H, after revealing he had broken one of the rules Triple H had set for him.

Paul recently picked up the biggest win of his WWE career when he defeated Rey Mystrerio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Upon winning the belt, 'The Maverick' has claimed to have been taking the belt everywhere, including in the bathroom and to his bedroom, where he has been intimate.

Speaking to his brother Jake Paul on his YouTube channel, the PRIME hydration co-founder stated that he had infact broken Triple H's rule, which was to not engage in any intimacy whilst wearing the belt. He explained:

“This belt never leaves my body waist. I f*** in this belt. This belt means everything to me...When I won the belt, they said [laughs]. I swear, Triple H, he came up to me, he said, ‘Logan, congratulations on the belt. One thing we’ve been really cautious about here in the organization is making sure our athletes are not f***ing in their belts, so if you could just refrain from f***ing in your belt,’ and I gave him my word. Next thing you know, I’m c***ping cheeks in this f**king 40-pound piece of metal." (h/t Fightful)

