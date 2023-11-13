Logan Paul has already broken important WWE rule, says he defied Triple H about "f***ing" 

Logan Paul might be in trouble right now, given he's broken one of Triple H's only rules for him.

Paul won the United States Title from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel, and ever since, he has been taking the title everywhere, including sleeping with it and showering in it. As it turns out, he's taken his intimacy with the title to another level altogether.

The star opened up about the same during an appearance on his brother Jake Paul's YouTube channel.

There, he spoke about how Triple H had asked him to make sure that he didn't get intimate while wearing the title. He said that he had listened to The Game, but had then chosen to ignore the WWE creative head, and done exactly what he wanted.

“This belt never leaves my body waist. I f*** in this belt. This belt means everything to me. Cut that out, bro. Just because the WWE, they did say that I can’t f*** in the belt. When I won the belt, they said [laughs]. I swear, Triple H, he came up to me, he said, ‘Logan, congratulations on the belt. One thing we’ve been really cautious about here in the organization is making sure our athletes are not f***ing in their belts, so if you could just refrain from f***ing in your belt,’ and I gave him my word. Next thing you know, I’m c***ping cheeks in this fucking 40-pound piece of metal. You gotta cut all of that out." (h/t Fightful)

How Triple H reacts to hearing that his one rule was broken by Paul remains to be seen.

