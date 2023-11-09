WWE to punish Logan Paul for his bold actions with the US Championship? Analyzing the possibility

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Title last week at Crown Jewel. Since it's his first WWE title win, it's understandable that his celebration could last for a while. As it turns out, he has incorporated his title into his daily life.

Taking to Instagram, Logan Paul posted mature photos with the United States Championship. He was seen hugging the belt while asleep with his fiance, Nina Agdal, and the most X-rated one is of him taking a shower with nothing more than the title. You can check the photos here.

The Maverick's posts are not for children or a PG audience, but it's not a new occurrence. In the past, Shawn Michaels has done the same with the Winged Eagle WWE Title. Mandy Rose also did it with the NXT Women's Championship. Neither star got into trouble, which means there is little chance of the YouTuber getting in trouble, either. Additionally, Logan has not defaced the title.

For those wondering, WWE has since released Mandy Rose, but not due to the mentioned photo with the Women's Title. She was let go due to her FanTime content that breached the company's moral code.

Why wasn't a WWE Hall of Famer shocked by Logan Paul's performance at Crown Jewel?

Logan had an impressive performance at Crown Jewel

The Maverick has only recently begun wrestling and has had limited training. Despite this, he has impressed fans and professionals with his performances. However, Booker T wasn't surprised by his performances.

While on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said the latter could work from multiple perspectives.

"I'm not surprised, The Maverick, this guy [can] work from multiple perspectives. He can go out and perform inside the wrestling ring. I think he can go out and box. I think he even got a little MMA in his background as well, as he's one of the biggest podcasters, I think, out there ever. Yeah, YouTubers, my bad. This guy's got it going on, so I see the WWE being able to use this kid in so many different ways," he said.

What are Logan Paul's plans after winning the US title?

After Logan won the title, he told the Daily Mail that although he wanted to be humble about his victory, it was much better to be arrogant. He promised that the title wouldn't leave his side and vowed to take over the wrestling industry.

It remains to be seen what will happen next in the United States Title scene now that Paul is the new champion.

