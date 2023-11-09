WWE Hall of Famer shares his honest thoughts on Logan Paul winning the United States Championship 

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his honest opinion on Logan Paul becoming the new United States Champion.

The Maverick defeated wrestling legend Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last Saturday to win his first title in the company. However, he didn't get a clean win as he used brass knuckles to knock out his opponent and gain the victory. This was only his eighth match since making his in-ring debut last year.

In the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he wasn't surprised Logan Paul won the United States Championship, as he believes the latter is good at what he does.

"I'm not surprised, The Maverick, this guy [can] work from multiple perspectives. He can go out and perform inside the wrestling ring. I think he can go out and box. I think he even got a little MMA in his background as well, as he's one of the biggest podcasters, I think, out there ever. Yeah, YouTubers, my bad. This guy's got it going on, so I see the WWE being able to use this kid in so many different ways. Rey Mysterio has had a hell of a run, and Logan Paul, I'm not surprised him winning that match because he is pretty good at what he does," said Booker. [1:16:56-1:17:44]

Logan Paul vows to be the best after winning the United States Championship

The Maverick exceeds expectations every time he steps in the ring, as he only started wrestling last year. He's never had a bad match in WWE.

After he won the US Title at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul told the Daily Mail that he'll be the best in the industry moving forward.

"It feels amazing. I'm shocked, and I want to stay humble, but f*** that, it's so much more fun to be arrogant about it! This [belt] ain't leaving my side. This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. I'm gonna take over this industry bro. I'm gonna be the best," he said.

It'll be interesting to see who'll be the first person to challenge Logan Paul for the US Title.

