“We’re here to fight the best” - Tye Ruotolo and brother Kade seek out BJJ’s finest in ONE Championship

As true students of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, apart from winning in competitions, what's important for submission grappling champions Tye Ruotolo and his brother Kade is to also pit their skills against the best in the game to continue to improve as fighters.

The Atos standouts both joined ONE Championship in 2022 and have had a lot of success, including becoming world champions. Along the way, they have fought against top fighters in their respective lanes.

Speaking to CountFilms TV in an interview, Kade Ruotolo spoke about the kind of mindset they have in their ONE journey, and in their BJJ careers in general. He said:

"The accolades and everything that comes with winning in ONE Championship is amazing. But at the end of the day, we're here to fight the best in the world and we want to be the best in the world. So to be the best in the world, you got to fight the best in the world."

The Ruotolo brothers' pursuit to take on the best in the game continues on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas in Bangkok, Thailand, as they go up against formidable opponents in separate matches.

Tye Ruotolo will defend the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against promotion-debuting and No. 2-ranked grappler in the world (185-pound category) Izaak Michell of Australia.

Kade, the lightweight submission grappling king, meanwhile, will mix it up with Brazilian standout Francisco Lo in a catchweight (180 pounds) grappling clash.

ONE Fight Night 21 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and air live in U.S. primetime on April 5, free of charge to viewers in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo determined to make it a successful first defense of his world title

The reign of ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo has only begun and he is determined to keep it going as he makes his first title defense this week.

The 21-year-old Atos standout will stake the world title he won last November against ONE newcomer Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview on The Shintaro Higashi Show on YouTube, Ruotolo shared his frame of mind ahead of his first title defense, saying:

"I'm excited. I'm really excited to defend my belt, you know. This is my first belt defense and yeah, I'm so happy. I just got that belt, you know, obviosuly I don't want to lose because everyone wants it now."

Tye Ruotolo defeated Russian Magomed Abdulkadirov by unanimous decision to become the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Meanwhile, out to cut his reign at ONE Fight Night 21 is Michell, who is angling to make it a ONE debut to remember by becoming a world champion at the onset.

