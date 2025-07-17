"We're going to be ready for that" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues plans on full transition to MMA

Reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil has proven to be a dominant force in 'the art of eight limbs', which is why she has now set her sights on conquering a second discipline in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 26-year-old defending 'mom-champ' successfully retained her Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 33 with a third-round knockout over Swedish challenger Johanna Persson. But she revealed after the bout her ambitious plans beyond just Muay Thai.

Rodrigues is eyeing a potential transition to MMA competition in the near future.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview, Rodrigues outlined her ambitious MMA plans for the future.

The Brazilian titleholder said:

"Many people come into the ring to fight, but not many people are ready to fight. So when we come to fight for the MMA belt, we're going to be ready for that."

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video streamed live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 11 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admits she had to dig deep to find winning stride against Johanna Persson: "I just took the time to find myself"

Reigning atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she was met with real adversity against Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video last weekend, despite stopping her Swedish foe in the third round.

The mom-champ says she had to dig deep to 'find herself' before authoring the finishing sequence.

She told ONE Championship:

"I just took the time to find myself. And when I found myself, everything was okay."

