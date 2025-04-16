“We're gonna see who's better” - Tye Ruotolo can’t wait to settle the score with familiar foe Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo has been undefeated in ONE Championship, but his next title defense comes against someone who has already beaten him once.

Ad

On May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion will take on challenger Dante Leon, a familiar name and fellow elite grappler, who has already shared the mat with Ruotolo twice before. Now, with the score even at 1-1, they're meeting again to settle things once and for all.

Speaking with Combat Sports today, Tye Ruotolo shared his thoughts about meeting his former foe on the biggest martial arts stage in the world:

Ad

Trending

I know if there's someone mentally stronger than us, and technically there's someone better than us, then they deserve to beat us. So you know, on May 2, we're gonna see who's better. And I'm confident.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ruotolo has steamrolled his way through ONE since his debut, picking up wins left and right with either finishes or unanimous decisions. But Leon isn't a fresh face - he knows what the submission grappling champ can do. And, more importantly, he knows what it takes to overthrow him.

Ad

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Tye Ruotolo looks to finish Dante Leon 'as soon as possible' in ONE Fight Night 31 world title defense

Despite shared history, Tye Ruotolo isn't interested in catching up with an old foe on the mats. He plans to get in there and finish things fast. Short, intense, and straight to the point - so that fans won't want to miss a single second of it.

Ad

"Try to make it exciting for you guys, and I try to get my job done as soon as possible, for sure," he said. "So yeah, in and out, and that ways you guys can watch the next one."

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place May 2 in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action for free live with an active Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.