"WE’RE HAVING A BABY!" - Dustin Poirier's wife announces pregnancy ahead of UFC icon's retirement bout, reveals due date in adorable social media post

The Poirier family is set to expand as Dustin Poirier's wife recently announced her pregnancy news prior to his retirement fight. She shared her due date in a heartfelt social media post.

Poirier and his wife Jolie Poirier are expecting a second child. She took to Instagram and shared a sweet post announcing that their daughter Parker Noelle would be a big sister. Jolie also shared sonographic pictures of their unborn child along with her due date, which is at the end of this year, writing:

''Fight news wasn’t the only secret we were keeping from you… WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Sweet P will be a BIG SISTER FINALLY''

Despite not being a champion, Poirier is a well-known figure in the world of mixed martial arts, and his wife played an important role in that. They've come a long way, from dating as teenagers to witnessing her husband's lightweight title bids, Jolie has seen it all. They got married in 2009 and had their first child, Parker in August 2016.

In an appearance on Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast last month, Poirier talked about the unconditional support he received from his wife during his early days, saying:

''When I was in juvenile detention...she was writing me letters every week. Besides my mother, the only letters I was getting was [from] her...and I was like, ‘I’m going to marry this girl'...she was always there...also her belief, because a lot of times I didn’t believe in myself. She believed in me so much that it was hard to quit on myself whenever she thinks I can do whatever I want.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Dustin Poirier is ready to give his all in his final octagon outing at UFC 318

Dustin Poirier is scheduled to make one final octagon appearance after failing three times in his lightweight title bid, the most recent of which was a last-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

Poirier is set to face Max Holloway in a trilogy fight at UFC 318 on July 19. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the former interim champion promised to put on a show for his home audience in New Orleans, Louisiana, saying:

''That would be nice to get in, retire clear, go home with no stitches for my daughter. But in true knucklehead fashion, I'm going to stand in the middle and trade with Max, and we're going to bleed and put on a show for the last one."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (6:43):

