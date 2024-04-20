"We’re just bred a little different down here" - Jorge Masvidal praises Miami fans for making Nate Diaz "feel the heat" 

Former UFC veterans Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are currently on a press tour to promote their upcoming boxing matchup.

Masvidal and Diaz will compete in a 10-round boxing bout at light heavyweight on June 1, 2024. The fight will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The promotional 'The Baddest Tour' had a stopover in Miami and the Florida native, Masvidal, received a passionate welcome from his home crowd.

The enthusiastic reception prompted Masvidal to delve into the culture of competitiveness and violence prevalent in Miami-Dade County. He said to MMA Junkie:

"It's Dade County. I don't give a f**k who you are, you're definitely going to feel the heat down here. From the moment you step up that f*****g airplane and you hit that airport, you're going to feel that heat, and he definitely felt it. He sees now why I'm so violent and why I give everything I got for my crowd. We're just bred a little different down here. You can just tell from the football athletes we produce to the boxers, everything we do out here is violence." [h/t MMA Junkie]

'Gamebred' further went on about being inspired by the love and support from the home crowd and how he relates to them.

"To see my own people like that go hard for me, it always helps, it always motivates. I look at their faces and all those motherf*****s is me when I was growing up or when I get older – whatever stage they're at. I see myself in them, so definitely it gives you that extra."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's full comments on Nate Diaz (1:25):

Jorge Masvidal predicts no-holds barred finish in Nate Diaz fight

Jorge Masvidal offered his prediction for the boxing match against Nate Diaz.

Masvidal stated that he was looking for the finish and to knock Diaz 'dead'. He said:

"Knock him dead. I want no questions or nothing. I don’t want no man intervening on what I got to do. I have to kill the man, and that’s why I got these bad boys right here" [h/t MMA Junkie]

Masvidal and Diaz previously fought inside the octagon five years ago in 2019. They fought for the inaugural 'BMF' belt in the main event of UFC 244. Masvidal was dominant through the first three rounds of the fight, but the fight had an anti-climactic finish as a doctor's stoppage rendered Diaz unable to continue before the start of the fourth round.

Check out Jorge Masvidal with his BMF belt:

