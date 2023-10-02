“We’re ready for this” - Ariel Helwani displays live lie counter to challenge Dillon Danis' claim of earning $15K per Instagram story

Ariel Helwani was well prepared for Dillon Danis appearing on his show today as he ensured that claims made throughout the interview were fact checked.

During today's episode of The MMA Hour, the Bellator star opened up about his decision to agree to a boxing bout with Logan Paul and the buildup for the fight, which has gotten personal. The Jiu Jitsu practitioner also revealed that he is earning a hefty fee to promote on his social media accounts.

He said:

"I don't understand why no one understands how I make money and why my Instagram is so popular. I get paid $15 thousand a story, like more than that for a story or a tweet."

The MMA Hour host had his doubts about the claims made by Dillon Danis and then clapped back by introducing the Dillon Lie Counter. He mentioned that he believed that it was the first lie of the appearance and took a jibe at 'El Jefe' because he didn't believe he genuinely earns $15 thousand for an Instagram story or tweet, saying:

"I don't believe you. This is the first lie of the day? Last time you came with like 20 lies...In fact, we're ready for this...There it is, there's the first lie...So we're just gonna count em so at the end we could fact check em, but right now it's a lie."

Ariel Helwani continued to question some of the claims made by Dillon Danis with the lie counter on full display, which made for an entertaining interview as they exchanged playful jabs.

Dillon Danis questions legitimacy for drug testing for Logan Paul fight

Dillon Danis has his doubts about Logan Paul actually being clean and questioned the legitimacy of their upcoming boxing bout.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'El Jefe' revealed what drug testing will be administered for their fight and noted that it will be easy for Paul to beat the system. He mentioned that the urine test is at a set time, which he believes will allow the influencer to ensure his system is clean of any PEDs prior to the date of the test.

He said:

"Logan, now that I brought it up [drug testing], wants to do testing and he wants to do a set date before the fight...So he did the cycle, he did whatever, and now he's gonna try and take a pi*s test and clear it and be like, 'Oh, I'm clean'. That doesn't count...With the money he has, you can have a doctor clean your system in over 24 hours."

