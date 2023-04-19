"We're not here to take part" - Conor McGregor's Forged Stout donates entire matchday sales plus £10,000 to autism charity

Conor McGregor is the most famous MMA fighter of all time. The Irishman has reached previously unfathomable heights in the sport of mixed martial arts, becoming the wealthiest fighter in MMA history. Recently, 'The Notorious' used his massive pool of wealth for a good cause by donating to an autism charity.

One of the Irishman's most recent ventures is the Forged Irish Stout, which is a dry, malt-flavored style of dark beer. Through the Forged Irish Stoute, Conor McGregor donated £10,000 to Your Space Wales, a UK-based charity that provides support for children and young adults on the autism spectrum.

Forged Irish Stout @ForgedStout An honour to present our donation of £10,000 to Your Space Wales and @PMullin7 on top of all Forged Stout sales today at @turfwxm - We are not here to take part! #FRGDArmy An honour to present our donation of £10,000 to Your Space Wales and @PMullin7 on top of all Forged Stout sales today at @turfwxm - We are not here to take part! #FRGDArmy https://t.co/ZHs634LXlp

It is not the Irishman's first donation as he previously donated a staggering $1 million to the Tunnels To Towers Foundation last month. Unlike Your Space Wales, the Tunnels To Towers Foundation is a charitable organization that provides support to first responders, homeless military veterans, and more.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation @Tunnel2Towers Multi-Weight UFC Champion & Proper No. Twelve Founder Conor McGregor appeared on @foxnews Hannity with Foundation Chairman & CEO Frank Siller to announce a generous donation of $1 million. (1/2) Multi-Weight UFC Champion & Proper No. Twelve Founder Conor McGregor appeared on @foxnews Hannity with Foundation Chairman & CEO Frank Siller to announce a generous donation of $1 million. (1/2)

Perhaps the Irishman's most well-known interaction—or lack thereof—with a charity is his history with Dustin Poirier's The Good Fight Foundation. After losing to 'The Diamond' in the pair's initial rematch at UFC 257, McGregor promised to donate to his foe's charity but the donation never came.

Poirier's attempts to reach out to McGregor's team only drew silence, prompting the Lousianan to take to Twitter to air his grievances, leading to a heated dispute with the Irishman. This set the stage for the pair's trilogy bout, which ended with a devastating injury for 'The Notorious'.

When is Conor McGregor's UFC return?

Fans are chomping at the bit for Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to the octagon. The former UFC double champion hasn't been in action since July 2021 after a crippling leg break at UFC 264 kept him sidelined. However, the Irishman is now scheduled to return in a fight against Michael Chandler.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Team Chandler



Who is excited for the return of TUF?



📸: Conor McGregor Team McGregorTeam ChandlerWho is excited for the return of TUF?📸: Conor McGregor Team McGregor 🆚 Team Chandler 🔥Who is excited for the return of TUF? 😍📸: Conor McGregor https://t.co/jw6sB3Ebjd

The two men recently wrapped up filming the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter together. While the two former champions are scheduled to clash at a later date this year, there's still no exact date for their matchup. McGregor is yet to enter USADA's testing pool for a mandatory period of six months.

Furthermore, the Irishman's previous claims that a meeting with USADA was scheduled last month were disproved by the drug testing agency. Thus, the wait for an official date for his return continues.

Poll : 0 votes